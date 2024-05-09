Police arrest man, 22, after woman stabbed to death in north London

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in north London.

Police, ambulance crews and London’s Air Ambulance all rushed to the scene in Edgware where the woman was attacked shortly before midday on Thursday.

Passers-by said they saw at least six emergency service vehicles.

A crime scene remained in place into the evening, as detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigated what happened.

Police were called at around 11.50am to reports of a stabbing near a bus stop in Burnt Oak Broadway, close to the junction of Limesdale Gardens.

“A woman was treated for stab injuries. Sadly, despite the best efforts of all the emergency services, she died at the scene,” the Metropolitan Police said.

A man was arrested in the Colindale area during the afternoon and was taken into custody at a north London police station.

Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis from the North West Command Unit, responsible for policing Edgware, said: “This is a significant development in this investigation and comes as a result of fast-time work from specialist detectives working alongside local officers.

“The investigation remains in its early stages, and we continue to work to establish why this incident took place, including whether the person responsible was known to the woman who died.

“I would urge people to refrain from speculating about the circumstances while this work is ongoing.

“A family has been left devastated by this shocking attack and my thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Officers said work was continuing to inform the next of kin of the woman, who is believed to have been in her 60s.