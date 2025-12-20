Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in north-west London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in London last night.

The 55-year-old victim died at the scene on West End Close in Stonebridge, Brent, despite the efforts of police and paramedics to save his life.

Officers were called at 9.35pm on Friday night, with no arrests made by Saturday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John from the Met's specialist crime team said: "There's no doubt this incident will cause concern in the local community and more widely, but we have increased patrols in the area.

"I'd like to reassure the public that our investigation remains a priority."

A general view of West End Close, Stonebridge in Brent ( Google Maps )

No other injuries were reported, and police are supporting the victim’s next of kin, they said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

“Enquiries are well underway, and my team is working at pace to determine the circumstances that led to this man’s tragic death,” DCI John said.

Police had closed off the A404 Brentfield from Twybridge Way to Wyborne Way on Saturday. A forensic tent could be seen within the cordon.

Forensic teams joined police with sniffer dogs at the site on Saturday afternoon.

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent East, said that she was “very sad to hear of the shooting in Stonebridge” and urged anyone with information to contact the police.

One local businessman, who wished to remain anonymous, told MyLondon that he longer felt safe working in the area.

“[It] doesn't feel safe anymore, shoplifters come in gangs masked up. For the first time in seven years I have installed cameras,” he said, adding that he had formerly been in the police.

Members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting, or who could have information, including dashcam footage, are urged to contact the Met Police as soon as possible.

Police understand there was a large group of people congregated nearby at the time and are keen to hear from them.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8120/19DEC25 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.