Musician ’emotional’ after arriving at Glastonbury following 650-mile bike ride

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A musician who is playing at Glastonbury Festival has described how “emotional” it was to arrive at the music event following a more than 650-mile bike ride that started in Scotland.

Jack Cullen, who lives in north-west London, embarked on the cycling trip from Edinburgh to the famous festival with his childhood friend George “GK” Kershaw, 33, on May 30.

He told the PA news agency: “It feels amazing and somewhat emotional in a way.

“I think these things are always, you forget what you’re doing during it, and then you realise ‘Oh, we’ve just been doing this for the last month, and now we’re here’.

“And it’s kind of as simple as that. So it feels, overall, it just feels really, really, really good.”

Cullen, 30, said the pair have faced “horrendous wind and rain” in the past month but joked that his Birkenstocks have held up.

Along the route, which took him through areas including the Lake District, Manchester and Liverpool, he performed in quirky venues, including a sauna, and also held an intimate gig for one of his most loyal fans.

He told PA: “We went over to Liverpool, played a little gig, to one fan in particular actually, who always comes to my shows, drives down from Liverpool to London.

“So I cycled four hours to go meet him and play him some of the new tunes face to face. So that was a really, really special one.”

While in the Lake District he shot a music video for his new single with RCA Records, All I Need, and said he almost lost a drone and had to hike up a mountain “for a few hours” to retrieve it.

Cullen’s friend did not have a ticket for the festival when they set off, but the singer-songwriter says he has now gained entry with the stipulation he must “do a few bits of work”.

Before he embarked on a career in music, Cullen was a professional rugby player and represented Ireland in the U20 World Cup and Six Nations.

In 2016, a series of injuries, such as damaging his shoulder and tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, left him bedbound, which is when he picked up his guitar and began writing music.

Over time, Cullen began playing his music across the UK and built a fanbase, culminating in more than 20,000 followers on TikTok.

He is scheduled to perform at Glastonbury Festival on June 29 at 2.50pm on the Wishing Well stage.