Myanmar appeal raises £7.5 million on day one with donations from King and Queen

The King and Queen are among those who have donated to the UK’s Disaster Emergency Committee’s (DEC) appeal to help people affected by the earthquake in Myanmar.

The appeal raised £7.5 million on the first day and donations from the public are still being matched pound for pound by the UK government up to £5 million, as part of its UK Aid Match scheme.

Made up of 15 UK aid agencies – including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children – the DEC issued an urgent appeal for funds to help the thousands injured and displaced.

The DEC said the current appeal total includes a “generous” donation from Charles and Camilla, who are regular supporters of DEC appeals.

More than 3,100 people have died so far in Myanmar and more than 4,500 have been injured, according to the leaders of Myanmar’s military government.

The DEC’s latest fundraising announcement comes after television and radio appeals aired on Thursday calling for support.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: “We are extremely grateful to all the people who have already donated to the DEC Myanmar Earthquake Appeal.

“Once again, the UK public have shown their immense generosity and desire to help those impacted by disasters.

“The stories we are now hearing from the survivors who have managed to escape the ruins of flattened buildings are harrowing.

“Children have lost their families. Thousands have suffered life-changing injuries. Countless more have had their homes and possessions destroyed.

“Life-saving aid is already being delivered by member charities using funds donated to the DEC. But we can reach more people, families and children with your donations. If you are able – please help.”