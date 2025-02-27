Kenyan police ‘confident’ of catching killer of Scot found in sack of pineapples

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Kenya have said they are confident they will catch whoever allegedly murdered a Scottish businessman whose body was found in a sack of pineapples.

The country’s homicide unit is now leading the investigation into the death of Campbell Scott, who was found dead in a forest days after going missing in Nairobi.

The death is being treated as murder and two people have been arrested as inquiries continue.

A National Police Service spokesman described it as a “heinous, heinous crime” and said it is an “intricate and complex” investigation which is now being led by the specialist unit.

Mr Scott was last seen attending a conference at the JW Marriot Hotel in Nairobi on February 16.

His body was found in a sack of pineapples in a forest around 66 miles south-east of Nairobi at the weekend, with his hands tied.

The police spokesperson told the PA news agency: “It’s really tragic, but we’re all told that the authorities are going to get to the bottom of this.

“We are confident somebody will be held accountable for this.”

The homicide unit is part of Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Thomas Maitha, a local administrator and Kivani location chief, previously told Kenya’s The Standard newspaper: “He appeared to have been tortured.

“The body, which was in bad state, prompted us to escalate the matter further.

“In addition to the physical injuries, the killer(s) had tied his hands from the back, and stuffed the body in the sack which had been packed with ripe pineapples.”

Mr Campbell, believed to be from Dunfermline in Fife, was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

After Mr Scott’s death was confirmed, a Fico spokesperson said: “We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities.”