An IT teacher has been banned from the classroom after telling a female pupil he loved her “childlike qualities” and refusing to delete photographs of her because they made him “very happy”.

Nana Opong taught computer science at Sutton Coldfield Grammar School for Girls, Birmingham, between 2019 and 2023, where he told the girl she was “beautiful” and “amazing”.

The 56-year-old was struck off in April after he admitted asking the child to send him photographs of herself, as well as referring to her as a “princess” behind her back.

In one instance he told her: “I love the fact you like things like cuddly toys, Disney films and go to the baby section of shops. You have these child-like qualities. [And] you look amazing.

“I will never get bored of you. However, I know like a beautiful butterfly, you will one day fly away and rightly so. We are just at the wrong/opposite side of the spectrum.”

He said there was “no chance” of him deleting pictures of the student when she asked him to, saying: “They make me happy. Very lovely pics. I wouldn’t delete them.”

He also asked her “what do you love” and “what thoughts or things instantly make you more relaxed” in a survey he sent to her alongside an IT questionnaire.

Mr Opong later tried to cover up his conversations with the pupil and encouraged her to “delete everything” because he would get in trouble at work, the panel found.

He warned the pupil he would “throw eggs at her window” if she tried to blackmail him over their inappropriate conversations, the panel found.

Teaching Regulation Agency decision maker Marc Cavey said: “The conduct was targeted at a single pupil, was repeated and multi-faceted.

“It encompassed private communications outside of the parameters of the school that were highly personal and improper.

“The conduct only came to light through the disclosure of the pupil, not through a disclosure by Mr Opong, in circumstances where Mr Opong clearly knew that what he was doing was wrong.”

Despite showing “some regret and remorse”, Mr Opong believed some concerns to be “exaggerated and false”, leading the panel to believe he could repeat his behaviour if not banned.

Mr Carvey added: “Mr Opong is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.”