Justice Minister warns industrial action over legal aid causing ‘serious damage’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Industrial action being taken by criminal barristers in Northern Ireland is causing “serious damage”, the Stormont Justice Minister has said.

Naomi Long was speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday while criminal barristers in Northern Ireland continue to withdraw some services in an ongoing dispute over legal aid.

The Bar Council said the action was “regrettable”, but said it was “inevitable” after the Department of Justice “failed to engage meaningfully with the Bar in respect of the serious concerns which have given rise to the Criminal Bar Association’s action”.

They emphasised that criminal barristers “want to be in court, representing their clients, running and resolving criminal cases – cases that often involve deeply complex and serious matters”.

In a statement to the Assembly on Tuesday, Ms Long expressed her frustration at the stalemate.

The minister outlined engagement and action her officials have taken, and said her department is on track to introduce a 16% uplift in civil, family and criminal legal aid fees in May.

She warned the industrial action is causing “serious damage” to the justice system.

“Additional delay means that defendants, whether guilty or innocent, must wait longer for their case to be resolved,” she said.

“Delay means additional stress, anxiety and often trauma for many victims and witnesses and it must be recognised there are some victims and witnesses who are particularly vulnerable and who are suffering acutely.

“Delay means greater risk of witness attrition, of people withdrawing co-operation. It means greater risk of victims not receiving justice and a greater risk of justice coming just a little bit too late for some.

“All in all, it means greater risk of harm to the public – of the risk that the innocent remain in custody longer than absolutely necessary and that the guilty go free.

“That is not idle speculation or pessimism. It is a very real possibility.”

Ms Long said she had hoped the CBA may have agreed derogations, but she said that was refused in a case deemed critical, adding that another 16 cases have been assessed to be in the same category.

“There were 17 cases – not identified by the department, but identified by Public Prosecution Service – 17 cases that people spent a lot of time identifying, the first and most serious, and I cannot emphasise how grave a situation it is, was taken to the criminal bar for consideration and it was refused,” she told MLAs.