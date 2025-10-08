Starmer declines to say if he plans to press Modi on close links with Putin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has declined to say whether he will press Narendra Modi about India’s relationship with Russia when the two leaders meet on Thursday.

Mr Modi is facing sanctions from US President Donald Trump over his country’s continued purchase of Russian oil, all while the West tightens the screw of sanctions on Moscow.

Ahead of their face-to-face meeting on Thursday, the Prime Minister was asked if he would suggest his Indian counterpart stops purchasing President Vladimir Putin’s oil.

Sir Keir told reporters the UK had “been strong supporters of Ukraine from the beginning of the conflict”, while also maintaining solid ties with India.

He did not directly answer on the question of India’s Russian oil purchases, only saying the UK is taking “really effective sanctions in relation to particularly the shadow fleet”.

Moscow uses the fleet of ships to illicitly sell oil and gas on the international market.

Pressed again on whether he would raise the issue of Russian oil with Mr Modi, Sir Keir said: “Our position on energy into Russia is to bear down on the shadow fleet more than anything, which is where we’ve directed our focus.”

As the PM travelled to India on Tuesday, Mr Modi wished his “friend” Mr Putin a happy birthday.

Speaking to broadcasters, Sir Keir also sought to clarify his remarks that it “isn’t part of the plan” to expand Indian access to visas for working in the UK.

The Prime Minister had initially shrugged off suggestions that CEOs who joined him on the flight to Mumbai wanted to see a visa expansion.

Speaking at a football pitch near Mumbai’s Maidan Oval cricket ground, Sir Keir said of the business leaders: “None of them have raised with me the question of visas. That wasn’t part of the FTA (free trade agreement).

“What this is about is providing opportunities for them to take advantage of the FTA, and even before it’s fully enforced, the mood is very, very strong between India and the UK, and I’m really pleased.

“They’re all bubbling with ideas. We’re doing deals. They’re doing deals every day.”

The Prime Minister had earlier urged business leaders to “seize” the opportunity of the UK’s trade deal with India.

He has characterised the agreement as a “launchpad for growth”, because it offers vastly reduced Indian tariffs for many UK industries.

Some 125 business chiefs, cultural leaders and university bosses have joined the Prime Minister in Mumbai, in what Downing Street has dubbed the UK’s largest ever trade mission to the country.

The trade deal is expected to be worth £4.8 billion each year to the UK’s economy, and could add £2.2 billion collectively to wages.

The Indian government made every effort to give the Prime Minister a warm welcome upon his arrival in Mumbai at dawn.

Posters and billboards featuring Sir Keir’s face were plastered across the Indian west coast city, bearing welcome messages.

A photograph of Sir Keir shaking hands with Mr Modi – from their meeting at Chequers in July – appeared on hundreds of the huge billboards across the city that greeted the PM’s convoy.

Splashed across bold orange or blue backgrounds, the billboards also featured the message: “Paving the way for a vibrant new era of India-UK partnership.”

Musicians, dancers and street performers in colourful costumes lined the streets of the city as Sir Keir arrived, including two people dressed as a chicken and a peacock.

Later Sir Keir toured a Bollywood studio, and announced it would be bringing three new productions to the UK as of 2026.

Yash Raj Film’s decision to return to the UK after an eight-year hiatus was influenced by the trade deal’s impact, Downing Street suggested.