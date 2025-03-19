Natalie Dormer to star in ITV drama about former royal aide convicted of murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer is to star in a partly-fictionalised ITV drama about former royal aide and convicted murderer Jane Andrews.

The Lady charts the rise and fall of Andrews, played by actress Mia McKenna-Bruce, who was given a life sentence for stabbing her boyfriend Tom Cressman to death after he refused to marry her.

For nine years, until 1997, Andrews worked as a dresser and assistant for Sarah, Duchess of York – who will be played by Dormer, 43, in the series.

It was in 2001 that Andrews was convicted of murdering wealthy businessman Mr Cressman at the house they shared in Fulham, south-west London.

An ITV documentary titled Fergie’s Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story, which aired in 2022, told of how Andrews had been released from prison on licence in 2015.

In 2019, it was reported she had been re-released after being sent back to prison for a separate alleged incident.

In the four-part drama, written by Debbie O’Malley, Mr Cressman will be played by Outlander actor Ed Speleers.

Among the other cast members is Ashes To Ashes star Philip Glenister, Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner, Gavin And Stacey actress Laura Aikman, and Adolescence actor Mark Stanley.

Dormer is most known for playing Margaery Tyrell in fantasy drama Game Of Thrones and Cressida in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, as well as Part 2.

McKenna-Bruce, 27, who plays Andrews, won the rising star gong at the 2024 Baftas and has starred in children’s TV series’ Tracy Beaker Returns and Get Even.

The drama will be produced by Left Bank Pictures, which is behind Netflix series The Crown.

The Lady will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player in the UK.