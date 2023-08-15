Jump to content

One-year-old boy and his mother go missing as police launch urgent appeal

The pair were last seen on Sunday leaving an address in Basildon on 13 August

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 15 August 2023 16:38
<p>Natasha Gill and her son Thaddeus were last seen </p>

Natasha Gill and her son Thaddeus were last seen

(Essex Police)

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman and her toddler were reported missing from Essex.

Natasha Gill, 20, and her one-year-old son, Thaddeus, were last seen on 13 August in Basildon. They were seen leaving an address at around 8pm on Sunday evening.

Ms Gill was last seen wearing a grey top with red lines on the sleeves, brown jogging bottoms, and blue and white trainers. She was carrying a large grey suitcase and Thaddeus was in a pram.

Essex Police have asked for the public’s help to find the mother and son. Ms Gill also has connections to Barking in London.

If you see them or have any information on their whereabouts, call 999 quoting incident 1216 of 13 August.

