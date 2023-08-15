One-year-old boy and his mother go missing as police launch urgent appeal

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman and her toddler were reported missing from Essex.

Natasha Gill, 20, and her one-year-old son, Thaddeus, were last seen on 13 August in Basildon. They were seen leaving an address at around 8pm on Sunday evening.

Ms Gill was last seen wearing a grey top with red lines on the sleeves, brown jogging bottoms, and blue and white trainers. She was carrying a large grey suitcase and Thaddeus was in a pram.

Essex Police have asked for the public’s help to find the mother and son. Ms Gill also has connections to Barking in London.

If you see them or have any information on their whereabouts, call 999 quoting incident 1216 of 13 August.