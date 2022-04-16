A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.

West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.

Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.

He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Nathan Fleetwood was last seen on March 27 when he went on a night out in Shrewbury, Shropshire (West Mercia Police )

It is believed Mr Fleetwood then headed towards the Kingsland area of the town, before he was sighted on Kingsland Bridge.

Police appeals were made to find him and a Facebook page was launched called Help Find Missing Nathan Fleetwood.

Though formal identification has yet to take place, a post on the Facebook page announced that Mr Fleetwood’s body has been found under the Greyfriars Bridge.

The post reads: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have to break the news that Nathan has sadly been found in the river under the Greyfriars Bridge earlier this afternoon.”

A message from the family on the post said: “Us as a family needs time, some space on trying to come to terms with our loss. Everyone that has helped, kind words given, amazing support that has been there will forever be eternally grateful too each and everyone one of you.”

Toby Owen, a friend who wrote the Facebook post, added: “If this has taught you anything it is that we can all pull together as a community plus everyone outside of that circle and help when a family or anyone is in need and that the world can be a kind and better place.

“Please don’t ever take your loved ones for granted , you don’t know what is ever round the corner.”