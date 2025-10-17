Ex-miners on months-long strike at National Coal Mining Museum over pay
Workers at the museum, many of whom are reported to be former miners, have rejected a new pay offer
Workers at the National Coal Mining Museum have rejected a new pay offer, with their union, Unison, claiming it would leave many staff financially worse off than a previous proposal they had already dismissed.
The dispute has seen Unison members engaged in continuous strike action at the Wakefield museum since mid-August.
The union stated that the latest suggestion – a £1 per hour rise for skilled trades like fitters and electricians, and 5 per cent for other employees – was actually less beneficial than an earlier 80p-an-hour increase.
Following receipt of the written offer earlier this week, the striking workers have now formally turned it down.
Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “This dispute has already gone on for far too long.
“Museum bosses have spent more on continuing the strike than it would have cost them to give staff a reasonable pay rise.
“Senior managers should stop playing games, do the right thing and come up with a fair deal.”
Many of the staff at the museum are former miners, according to the Guardian, particularly those who have gone on strike.
A National Coal Mining Museum for England spokesperson said: “The charity’s trustees are very grateful for the continued support of visitors to our free-to-enter museum and sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by the current industrial action by Unison members.
“The majority of our staff continue to work as normal, supported by our dedicated volunteers, and the museum remains open with a full programme of activities.
“However, due to the strike, underground tours are temporarily unavailable. We are working hard and offering alternative experiences and rescheduled visits for families, schools and groups.
“We are disappointed that our recent pay offer has been rejected. This included a £1 per hour increase for museum guides with specialist skills, such as electricians and fitters, and a 5% uplift for the wider team.
“After much discussion with Unison, this offer brought the museum’s pay structure in line with, and in some instances over, similar organisations’ structures.
“Like many charities, we are facing increasing financial pressures, and any offer must protect the museum’s future, ensuring we can continue to share the vital story of coal mining for generations to come.”