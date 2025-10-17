Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three men arrested in £20m drug bust

The arrests were made after the drugs were recovered from a lorry in Dartford, Kent.

Stanley Murphy-Johns
Friday 17 October 2025 15:17 BST
(Handout/PA)
(Handout/PA)

Three men have been arrested and 250kg of cocaine has been seized from a lorry after an operation targeting organised crime.

The trio, all Albanian nationals in their 30s, were held on Thursday by officers from a specialist law enforcement team, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The arrests were made after the drugs, with a street value of £20 million, were recovered from a lorry in Dartford, Kent.

All three men remain in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

The specialist team, known as the London Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), is made up of officers from the NCA and the Metropolitan Police.

Andy Tickner of the OCP said: “This is a significant seizure of cocaine and without my officers’ efforts to seize it, it would have been on the streets of our communities feeding addiction and leading to other serious offences.”

