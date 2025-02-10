Farmers to stage fresh tractor protest against inheritance tax changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Farmers will stage another tractor protest outside Parliament on Monday as they continue their campaign against changes to inheritance tax rules.

The tractor rally, organised by Save British Farming, comes as MPs debate an e-petition with more than 148,000 signatures calling to keep the current inheritance tax exemptions for working farms.

Labour has insisted it will not make a U-turn on its plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1 million.

The changes announced in the Budget are due to come into force in April 2026 and scrap an exemption which meant no inheritance tax was paid to pass down family farms.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is expected to address farmers making a pit stop on their way into London on Monday morning.

The Government said in its response to the petition that its commitment to farmers is “steadfast” but that there is an “urgent need to repair the public finances in as fair a way as possible.”

The strength of feeling around the proposed family farm tax is still incredibly high NFU President Tom Bradshaw

“The reform of the reliefs strikes the right balance,” it said.

The National Farmers Union, which has organised previous protests, said it supported any of its members taking part.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “The strength of feeling around the proposed family farm tax is still incredibly high.

“We support any members who want to take part in other respectful and lawful demonstrations which work towards our aim to stop the family farm tax.”