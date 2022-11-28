Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

National Grid could introduce emergency plan to prevent blackouts from Tuesday

Supplies are set to be tight at peak hour, so the grid could ask households to reduce the amount of energy they use - and pay them to do it

August Graham
Monday 28 November 2022 12:56
Martin Lewis outlines when to use washing machines to help avoid blackouts

Households across Britain could be paid to cut the amount of electricity they use from Tuesday, as the National Grid considers emergency measures to prevent blackouts.

A decision is due to be made on Monday afternoon after it emerged French nuclear plants will be unable to help deal with demand.

The National Grid’s system operator said it was considering the first-ever live run of its Demand Flexibility Service, which works by asking households to reduce the amount of electricity they use at certain times – and promises to pay them for any reductions they make.

The scheme was launched earlier this month and has already been tested twice, but has not yet run live.

It comes as forecasts projected a large drop in the amount of power that Britain will be able to import from France.

Recommended

It will mean that the difference between the amount of electricity available for households and businesses and the amount they will use during peak times will be tight.

“Even though wind is coming back for tomorrow evening’s peak, slow return of nukes in France plus lower temperatures may mean that there is a reduction in available imports across the interconnectors,” according to consultancy EnergyAppSys.

The forecasters also warned that margins will be tight in both Britain and France on Monday evening, meaning both countries will need to import power from abroad.

France has been facing months of problems with its nuclear power plants, which generate around three quarters of the country’s electricity.

Even though wind is coming back for tomorrow evening’s peak, slow return of nukes in France plus lower temperatures may mean that there is a reduction in available imports across the interconnectors

EnergyAppSys

More than half of the nuclear reactors run by state energy company EDF have closed due to maintenance problems and technical issues.

It has added to a massive energy crisis in Europe as the country faces a winter without its old gas supplier Russia.

National Grid said that it would decide by 2.30pm on Monday whether to activate the Demand Flexibility Service.

Recommended

“An anticipated DFS requirement notice has been published for tomorrow, Tuesday,” it said.

“This is an indication that a DFS service requirement might be published today at 2.30pm.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in