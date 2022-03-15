National Lottery operator Camelot is set to lose its licence to run the lottery after 28 years.

The Gambling Commission has named rival Allwyn Entertainment as its preferred applicant to take on the venture.

The decision is expected to be confirmed later this year with a transfer to the new operator set to be completed by 2024.

Camelot, which had been bidding for its fourth licence, has run the National Lottery since the game first began in the UK in 1994.

Nigel Railton, the company’s chief executive, said he was "incredibly disappointed" by the announcement.

"We’re now carefully reviewing the Gambling Commission’s evaluation before deciding on our next steps,” he added.

Alongside Allwyn, the other applicants were Sisal Spa, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd, and The New Lottery Company Ltd.

Andrew Rhodes, the Gambling Commission chief executive, said: “In its lifetime, the National Lottery has raised more than £45 billion for good causes and is rightly seen as a great national asset.

“Our priority was to run a competition that would attract a strong field of candidates.

“Having received the most applications since 1994, it is clear that we’ve achieved just that.

“I am confident that the success of the competition will lead to a highly successful fourth licence – one that maximises returns to good causes, promotes innovation, delivers against our statutory duties, and which ultimately protects the unique status of the National Lottery.

“We look forward to working with all parties to ensure a smooth handover.”

In a statement, Allwyn said its appointment would “breathe fresh life” into the national sweepstake.