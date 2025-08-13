Euromillions: National Lottery numbers revealed for huge £185m jackpot
If a UK-based winner matches the numbers it will be the second biggest win in National Lottery history
Friday’s EuroMillions lottery jackpot will reach an estimated £201 million after Tuesday’s top prize went unclaimed.
If a UK-based ticket holder matches the five numbers and the two lucky stars, it will be the second biggest win in history.
The numbers on Tuesday were 18, 28, 42, 46, and 48 while the lucky stars were 3 and 9.
While no one matched the jackpot, one UK player came close – winning £680,767 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star.
No tickets matched all five numbers to take home £1,000,000 in EuroMillions Hotpicks, which uses the same numbers as the EuroMillions draw.
Three players matched four numbers, winning £30,000 each.
Also announced are the Thunderball numbers which are 21, 29, 34, 36, and 38 and the Thunderball was 8. The jackpot for tonight’s Thunderball draw was £500,000.
Speaking before the draw, Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, said : “Wow, what incredible news! Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw will be an enormous one, as a life-changing £185m estimated jackpot is up for grabs.
“A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would make National Lottery history as the second biggest winner ever.
“ It would also be the 20th win of over £100m since The National Lottery began!”
In June, a single ticket-holder from Ireland won the 250 million euro EuroMillions jackpot, making it the biggest lottery prize in UK history.
The prize money is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million - and can roll over several times before it must be won in the fifth draw.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments