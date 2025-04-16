Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ticket-holder scoops £5.2m National Lottery jackpot

It is the second jackpot win in April after another player pocketed £7.3 million earlier this month.

Joe Hadden
Wednesday 16 April 2025 21:29 BST
A lucky winner scooped £5.2 million (PA)
A lucky winner scooped £5.2 million (PA) (PA Archive)

A player has scooped the £5.2 million jackpot in Wednesday’s National Lottery Lotto draw.

The winning numbers were 27, 36, 39, 48, 57, 59 and the bonus number was 45.

Some 29 players each won £1,750 after matching five of the six main numbers.

No ticket-holders matched five numbers plus the bonus to win the £1 million prize.

No-one won the top prize in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the main Lotto draw.

One player matched four of the five HotPicks numbers to win £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 24, 28, 34, 35, 39 and the Thunderball number was 11.

No players won the top prize of £500,000 for matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

One player matched five numbers to win £5,000.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “What wonderful news for our lucky Lotto players, as one ticket-holder has won tonight’s £5.2 million jackpot.

“That makes it two Lotto jackpot wins so far this month after another lucky ticket-holder won the £7.3 million jackpot on April 5.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Meanwhile Saturday’s Lotto draw will feature a special £15 million Must Be Won jackpot.

