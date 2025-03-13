Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Lottery is hunting for the second lucky winner of a £3.8m prize after one ticketholder claimed their share of the huge jackpot.

Two people won the incredible Lotto jackpot last weekend, with one winner already claiming their £1.9m share of the prize.

The winning numbers on Saturday’s (1 March) Lotto draw were 06, 11, 14, 19, 41, 43, and the bonus number was 53.

National Lottery organiser Allwyn urged the other winner to check their ticket and claim the huge prize to “join the fun”.

open image in gallery Two people shared the incredible £3.8m Lotto jackpot last weekend, with the other winner yet to register their claim ( PA Archive )

Allwyn advisor Andy Carter said: “We’re delighted that this life-changing Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed.

“This is also an opportunity for us to renew our call for the other £1.9m winning ticketholder from the draw to check their tickets and join in the fun!

“Both winners bought their winning tickets online so, if you played Lotto for the draw on 1 March and you played online, we’re urging you to check your emails and log into your National Lottery account.”

Last month, 13 ticket-holders became Lotto millionaires, with one winner claiming a £7.4m jackpot on 15 February, the competition said.

Three ticket-holders also shared the £5.3m Lotto jackpot on 26 February, receiving a huge £1.7m prize each, it added.

Once the pair call Allwyn and claim their prizes, they can then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

open image in gallery Three ticket-holders also shared the £5.3m Lotto jackpot on 26 February ( PA Archive )

They now have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. No one claimed the top prize for the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 03, 17, 21, 28, and the Thunderball number was 01. No one won the £500,000 top prize by matching five numbers plus the Thunderball.

In 2023, a couple in their sixties celebrated a £1.2m National Lottery win by reliving a romantic weekend away in Weymouth they had 44 years earlier.

Graham and Caroline Parris, both 65 and from Reading, in Berkshire, matched five numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto Must Be Won draw on 1 November 2023.

Mr Parris, who described himself as a “changed man” following the win, said the couple’s first plan to celebrate the prize was to return to the Dorset seaside resort but this time with their children and grandchildren.

He said: “I couldn’t have dreamt when we checked in as Mr and Mrs Smith for our ‘romantic weekend’ in 1979 that, 44 years later, we would be back as Lotto millionaires.”