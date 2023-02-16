National Lottery reveals areas where two unclaimed £1m tickets were bought

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The National Lottery has revealed that two yet-to-be-claimed winning EuroMillions tickets worth £1 million each were bought in North Somerset and South Ayrshire.

Players who bought tickets for the EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on Friday 3 February are now being urged to double check their unique code, found at the bottom of their tickets.

The code for the North Somerset ticket is XFHF 13164, while the code for the South Ayrshire is XGHX 51373.

Both ticket-holders have until 2 August to claim their prizes.

Anyone who is not in possession of their ticket but believes they have a genuine claim can write to Camelot within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “A total of 31 UK millionaires were made in the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on 3 February and we’ve already started to support the 29 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes.

“We’re now urging everyone who bought a ticket in one of these two remaining areas to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”