Independent
Winning National Lottery numbers for Wednesday April 30

The estimated jackpot is £2 million

PA Reporters
Wednesday 30 April 2025 21:10 BST
Wednesday's estimated jackpot is £2 million
Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tonight’s National Lottery Lotto winning numbers are: 16, 23, 28, 40, 42, 55.

The Bonus Ball is 44.

Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 01, 19, 21, 29, 34.

The Thunderball is 13.

One lucky player scooped a £3.9 million Lotto jackpot after Saturday night’s draw.

The ticket-holder matched all six main numbers to win the £3,989,857 prize.

One player also won £1 million after matching five out of six numbers plus the bonus ball.

The winning Lotto numbers for Saturday’s draw were 07, 08, 11, 32, 36, 59 and the bonus number was 21.

Set of balls 8 was used along with draw machine Guinevere.

No-one won the Lotto HotPicks top prize of £350,000 after no players matched five out of five numbers.

The winning numbers for Lotto HotPicks are the same as those for the Lotto draw.

A lucky winner scooped £3.9 million on Satuday
A lucky winner scooped £3.9 million on Satuday (PA Archive)

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “What fantastic news for our lucky Lotto players, as one ticket-holder has won tonight’s £3.9 million jackpot.

“That makes it three Lotto jackpot wins so far this month after a lucky ticket-holder won the £7.3 million jackpot on April 5 and another won the £5.2 million jackpot on April 16.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Euromillion results

Tuesday night’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers were 02, 09, 24, 30, 41.

The Lucky Stars were 01, 11.

The estimated jackpot is £72 million

Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: ZWMS62356

Category Main Numbers Category Lucky Star numbers Total No of winners (across all countries) Prize per UK winning ticket

5 2 0 £0

5 1 0 £0

5 0 11 £46,627.00

4 2 32 £945.70

4 1 605 £92.10

3 2 1,156 £50.90

4 0 1,502 £27.50

2 2 16,848 £12.20

3 1 25,854 £8.90

3 0 67,339 £6.30

1 2 89,036 £5.80

2 1 373,985 £4.30

2 0 972,679 £2.70

The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were: 02, 04, 15, 23, 24.

The Thunderball was 07.

