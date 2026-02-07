‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpot up for grabs after no Saturday winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Lottery's "Must Be Won" jackpot for Wednesday is projected to hit an estimated £12.1 million, following Saturday's draw where no player managed to secure the top prize.

While no ticket-holders matched all six main numbers, 51 fortunate players did match five numbers, each claiming £1,750.

The winning Lotto numbers drawn were 07, 25, 27, 46, 52, 59, with 40 as the bonus ball. The draw utilised ball set L6 and machine Lotto2.

In the associated Lotto HotPicks game, which uses the same numbers, one individual successfully matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

Additionally, four other players secured £13,000 each by matching four out of five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 12, 13, 23, 29 and the Thunderball was 11.

open image in gallery (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

One player bagged the top prize of £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball, and five others matched five numbers to win £5,000 each.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “What an exciting time to be a Lotto player, as this Wednesday (February 11) there will be a life-changing £12.1 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot up for grabs.

“Make sure to get your tickets early to be in with a chance to win!

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it’s a way to contribute to something much bigger.

“Each week, players help generate around £32 million for National Lottery-funded projects.”

open image in gallery The winning Lotto numbers drawn on 7 Feburary were 07, 25, 27, 46, 52, 59, with 40 as the bonus ball. ( PA Archive )

Any players have just under six months to claim their winnings before the money is donated to causes across the UK.

Any unclaimed prizes after the deadline will get recycled into the National Lottery’s community fund, which supports several projects across the UK.

The National Lottery is urging anyone who believes they have a winning ticket to go in store or use their app to check their retail tickets or check their email to see if they have won from an online ticket.

They ask that any players who believe they have won call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Since it launched in 1994, the National Lottery has paid out more than £95B in prizes.