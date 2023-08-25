Brit wakes up to find they are a millionaire after huge Lottery win

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One lucky Brit has woken up to find they are a millionaire after a huge Lottery win.

The National Lottery confirmed that someone has come forward to claim the £5million jackpot after guessing the correct numbers in Wednesday’s draw.

Their winning lottery numbers were 13, 16, 23, 32, 37, 57 and the bonus ball was 15.

The lucky Brit will now go home with a life-changing £5,106,856.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said 15 people have become millionaires this month after winning the lottery.

He said: “We’re incredibly excited that this fantastic Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed. What a fabulous August it has turned out to be for Lotto players, with a total of fifteen millionaires being made so far this month, after fourteen other lucky ticket-holders won the jackpot or by matching five main numbers plus a bonus ball. Who knows what’s in store in September!

“Our focus is now on supporting this latest multi-million-pound winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win. Here’s hoping for another Lotto jackpot winner on Saturday night (26 August) when there is an estimated £3.8M up for grabs.”

The claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

There is currently no information on who the Lottery winner is or where they bought the ticket.

In March, retired taxi driver Steve Glover won the Lottery after surviving two heart attacks. He said he plans to use his £1million jackpot to buy a home in the Scottish Highlands and invest in two barrels of prime Scotch whisky.

“Life is short, you have to enjoy every moment and every spare penny, and I’m sure as heck going to enjoy this,” Mr Glover said.