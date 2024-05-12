Jump to content

No exotic holiday for me - a weekend in Blackpool will do, says lottery winner

Raymound Young chose a weekend trip at his “home from home” after winning £500,000 in the National Lottery

Ryan McDougall
Sunday 12 May 2024 22:54
Raymond Young celebrated winning £500,000 on the Thunderball with a trip to Blackpool (Anthony Devlin/National Lottery/PA Wire)

For most people, thoughts of winning the lottery will lead to dreams of an exoctic holiday - but for Raymond Young, who bagged £500,000, a weekend trip to Blackpool will do.

The 63-year-old from Edinburgh won the Thunderball jackpot prize, picking the same numbers he has used since the game launched nearly 25 years ago.

And after buying a new car and a static caravan, the British Gas worker chose to mark the win with a visit to his regular childhood holiday spot.

“I’ve been going there my whole life, from playing on the beach as a kid to staying with friends over the last decade, so it just had to be the place I chose to celebrate my win,” he said.

“For me, Blackpool has and will always be a home from home. It holds such special memories and I just love visiting a few times a year.”

Raymond Young also bought a car and a static caravan after his win ( Anthony Devlin/National Lottery/PA)

Mr Young initially checked his winning ticket while half-asleep in the evening - before the next morning realising he had indeed won the top prize.

He bought his winning ticket from the Keystore, known locally as Fordel Services, in Dalkeith, Midlothian.

He said: “I had woken up in the middle of the night and randomly decided to check my numbers, which led me to see that I had won the top prize.

“I must have still been half-asleep though as in the morning I genuinely thought it was all a dream.

“So when I decided to have another check in the morning, this time fully awake, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that I was still a winner.

“I’ve treated myself to a new car, as I was already shopping around for one, so this just made it all the easier to buy what I wanted.

“I’ve also bought a static caravan, something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time but have never been able to.

“I’ve chosen a beautiful spot on the coast so I can’t wait to start going there with my family and friends.”

