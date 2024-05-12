No exotic holiday for me - a weekend in Blackpool will do, says lottery winner

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For most people, thoughts of winning the lottery will lead to dreams of an exoctic holiday - but for Raymond Young, who bagged £500,000, a weekend trip to Blackpool will do.

The 63-year-old from Edinburgh won the Thunderball jackpot prize, picking the same numbers he has used since the game launched nearly 25 years ago.

And after buying a new car and a static caravan, the British Gas worker chose to mark the win with a visit to his regular childhood holiday spot.

“I’ve been going there my whole life, from playing on the beach as a kid to staying with friends over the last decade, so it just had to be the place I chose to celebrate my win,” he said.

“For me, Blackpool has and will always be a home from home. It holds such special memories and I just love visiting a few times a year.”

Raymond Young also bought a car and a static caravan after his win ( Anthony Devlin/National Lottery/PA )

Mr Young initially checked his winning ticket while half-asleep in the evening - before the next morning realising he had indeed won the top prize.

He bought his winning ticket from the Keystore, known locally as Fordel Services, in Dalkeith, Midlothian.

He said: “I had woken up in the middle of the night and randomly decided to check my numbers, which led me to see that I had won the top prize.

“I must have still been half-asleep though as in the morning I genuinely thought it was all a dream.

“So when I decided to have another check in the morning, this time fully awake, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that I was still a winner.

“I’ve treated myself to a new car, as I was already shopping around for one, so this just made it all the easier to buy what I wanted.

“I’ve also bought a static caravan, something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time but have never been able to.

“I’ve chosen a beautiful spot on the coast so I can’t wait to start going there with my family and friends.”