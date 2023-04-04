Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has lost the latest stage of a High Court fight over whether she is entitled to a National Lottery prize of £10 or £1 million.

Joan Parker-Grennan has sued National Lottery operator Camelot saying she should get £1 million.

Camelot disputes her claim and says it is only liable to pay £10.

Mrs Parker-Grennan had said there should be summary judgment in her favour because Camelot could not win at a trial.

However, a judge on Tuesday dismissed her application.

Lawyers previously told Mr Justice Jay that Mrs Parker-Grennan had played online after buying an Instant Win Game ticket on 25 August 2015.

They said the premise of the game was that if a number in the “your numbers” section of the screen matched one in the winning numbers section, the two matching numbers would turn white, indicating that the player had won the prize “designated by those matching numbers”.

Camelot says that “at the point” Mrs Parker-Grennan bought her ticket, its computer system predetermined her prize to be £10.

But the judge was told that between 25 and 26 August 2015, there had been a “technical issue” which could result in “different graphical animations” being displayed on some players’ screens.

Two numbers with a designated prize of £10 were highlighted on Mrs Parker-Grennan’s screen with a message saying: “Congratulations, you have won £10.”

But the judge heard that two other matching numbers – with a designated prize of £1 million – also appeared as a result of the technical issue.