For more than 50 years, the National Portrait Gallery has been a showcase of British cultural heritage, celebrating the icons and trailblazers who’ve shaped art, politics, and entertainment.

But its latest exhibition, Zoë Law: Legends, has raised eyebrows, with accusations of nepotism overshadowing its artistic ambitions.

The free display, which opened in November 2024, features black-and-white portraits of well-known figures, including Noel Gallagher, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Kim Cattrall. Gallagher’s portrait even comes with a specially created soundscape by the man himself. Running until 2 March 2025, some of the works will join the gallery’s permanent collection.

However, controversy has grown over the photographer’s links to a major donor. Zoë Law is connected to the Law Family Charitable Foundation, which gave significant funding to the gallery’s £41 million refurbishment in 2023.

A former celebrity make-up artist turned photographer, Law served as a trustee of the foundation until June 2024, stepping down amid her divorce from hedge fund manager Andrew Law, who continues to run the foundation.

open image in gallery Ms Law is no longer a trustee of the foundation, having resigned in June last year amid her divorce proceedings with Andrew Law, who still controls it. ( Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock )

Ms Law’s connections extend beyond the arts world. In 2015, she chaired the Conservative Party’s Black and White Ball, a glitzy fundraiser for some of Britain’s wealthiest donors. And sitting on the NPG’s board are Chris Grayling, the former justice secretary, and David Ross, a multimillionaire donor and friend of Boris Johnson.

The optics have left some feeling uneasy. Museum as Muck, a network supporting working-class creatives, described the situation as “disheartening,” adding: “Government funding for cultural institutions should remain independent from the influence of wealthy benefactors. Relying on additional funds from the affluent can skew the priorities of these institutions, granting undue influence to a select few.”

Photographer Harry Borden, an honorary fellow of the Royal Photographic Society, said the exhibition left him scratching his head. “It’s concerning when someone seemingly emerges out of the blue with a major exhibition, and when you Google them, nothing comes up. Nine years ago, she was a Tory fundraiser and make-up artist. I’m all for reinvention, but it strikes me as odd,” he said on his YouTube channel.

open image in gallery The National Portrait Gallery told The Times that its ethics committee were consulted on the donation from the Law Family Charitable Foundation and was made aware of the plans for Law’s display. ( Olivier Hess/PA Wire )

The exhibition features portraits of people Ms Law describes as “dear friends,” including Orlando Bloom, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Kim Cattrall.

Speaking about his inclusion, Gallagher quipped: “I am thrilled and honoured to have my portrait added to the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection. The thought of the portrait of a grumpy middle-aged man, who frankly hates having his picture taken, being permanently displayed for future generations to marvel at is very special. Thanks and praise.”

open image in gallery A portrait of Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher, taken by photographer Zoe Law. ( National Portrait Gallery/PA Wire )

The National Portrait Gallery defended its decision to showcase Ms Law’s work. A spokesperson told The Independent the gallery had followed its Grants and Donations policy, which includes approval by its ethics committee. “The Gallery’s Ethics Committee were consulted and agreed the donation from the Law Family Charitable Foundation, and were aware of the display,” they said.

The gallery added that Legends by Zoë Law is just one of the free displays designed to complement its larger programme of exhibitions.