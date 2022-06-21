Biggest national rail strike in 30 years as thousands of trains cancelled and warnings of more to come

Network Rail services grind to a halt leaving stations deserted with workers either staying at home or hitting the roads

Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 21 June 2022 09:29
Nothing we could do to stop rail strikes, says Grant Shapps

Britain ground to a halt on Tuesday with train stations left deserted as the biggest rail strike in thirty years got underway.

Some 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail walked out over pay, jobs and conditions leaving only 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily services expected to tun.

Euston, Waterloo and Victoria stations were almost empty on Tuesday morning, with only a handful of commuters travelling on the reduced service.

London’s Tube network was also shut down and many workers were forced to take the car into work instead. Queues were worse than usual at the Blackwall Tunnel in Greenwich as drivers tried to get into the centre of the city.

The normally heaving London Bridge station was almost empty Tuesday morning

(AP)

Travellers warned not to travel at Nottingham Train Station

(PA)

RMT union boss Mick Lynch threatened coordinated industrial action “across every town and city in Britain” on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to Sky news, Mr Lynch said: “If the government doesn’t change direction, I believe more strike actions is inevitable. We as trade unions need to sychronise.”

“If we need to have industrial action, we need to coordinate industrial action in every town and city.”

Passengers disembark from one of the few trains to arrive this morning at Waterloo

(AP)

Despite a small number of trains arriving Waterloo was all but deserted on the first day of national rail strike

(REUTERS)

Meanwhile transport secretary Grant Shapps accused Mr Lynch of wanting to be a “1970s union baron” in his media round.

He told LBC: “I can see what’s happening here, their leader says he is nostalgic for the days of union powers and he’s determined to turn himself back into one of those 1970s union barons.”

Mr Shapps warned that ministers could change the law so companies could bring in agency workers to minimise the disruption of the strikes.

RMT members outside Birmingham New Street station

(PA)

The picket line outside Bristol Temple Meads station

(PA)

The boss of Network Rail, Andrew Haines, said he was “profoundly sorry” for the disruption faced by passengers.

RMT workers formed pickets across the country with strikers pictured in Sheffield, Leeds and Nottingham.

Several Labour MPs showed solidarity with the rail workers with some joining the picket lines.

Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck, joined the strikers in Morpeth, tweeting: “Solidarity with the RMT union today and all days.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has warned of more action to come

(PA)

Tahir Ali, MP for Birmingham Hall Green, said he would be joining the pickets later on Tuesday and said: “Solidarity to all those who are out taking action to protect jobs, ensure safety, and win better pay and conditions.”

To add to the shut down, the National Rail website crashed on Tuesday morning with people trying to access the site being presented with an error message.

Packed buses in London as commuters find alternative ways to get to work

(PA)

The website for Transport for London was also down.

Chief executive of industry group UK Hospitality, Kate Nicholls, said that the rail strikes will cost Britain’s restaurants and pubs more than £500million.

She said that the shutdown would be felt not only by the workers who can’t get to work but “more importantly their customers not being able to travel”.

“Many of them are shutting early, or are not opening for all the strike days and that means our hospitality workers will not be able to work,” she added.

