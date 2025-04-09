Historic mill back in action after anonymous £2.4m donation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic mill is producing flour for the first time in 40 years after restoration work was made possible by a £2.4 million donation from a mystery donor.

The water-powered Barry Mill in Angus operated as a mill for almost 800 years until 1982.

It is now milling flour again after restoration work on the mechanical system was completed.

The work was made possible thanks to the support of a long-time member of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) who was inspired by the work the team at Barry Mill are doing to save the pre-industrial building for future generations.

He donated £2.4 million to support the charity’s projects across the north-east of Scotland, including the restoration of Barry Mill, which was rebuilt in its current form in 1814 following a fire.

The charity said it is one of the largest single gifts by a living donor in the history of NTS.

Iain Hawkins, NTS regional director for the north east, said: “It is fantastic to see the mill back in working order after the completion of the first phase of our 10-year plan to restore it.

“The first phase has seen important parts of the mill’s internal mechanics restored, such as the installation of a new water wheel shaft, repairs to its bearings and replacement of the water wheel’s ‘teeth’ and its water buckets to enable the water-powered mill to be fully operational once again.

“Working on a building of this age presented some complex challenges and it is testament to the hard work of our highly-skilled team and the specialist contractors they commissioned that they were able to bring this amazing example of our pre-industrial heritage back to life to share with our visitors.”

He added: “This work wouldn’t have been possible without one of the largest single gifts by a living donor in the National Trust for Scotland’s history, that saw a long-standing member of our charity, who wishes to remain anonymous, donate £2.4 million to support our projects across the north east.

“Contributions like this allow us to continue our vital conservation work, to care for, protect and share, Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage for everyone to enjoy, now and into the future.”

The first phase of the repairs, which started in October 2023, was recently completed by the trust’s building conservation team, along with various specialist contractors.

NTS started caring for the mill in 1990 and more restoration work is planned there this year.

Visitors to the site can see the mill in action at demonstrations on Fridays.