National Trust defends scone recipe after ‘secretly’ making it vegan

The National Trust has been forced to defend itself over the charity’s decision to sell vegan scones at its cafés.

Some visitors recently complained the scones, which are made with vegetable spread instead of butter, taste like “dry biscuits”.

But the charity has hit back and said its scones have been made without butter for years anyway.

One customer described the vegan scones as ‘flatter, drier and have an unappealing texture’ (Shutterstock / Dave Denby Photography)

Maude Newby, a 64-year-old long-time member of the National Trust, from Bury St Edmonds in Suffolk, told The Daily Mail: “I can’t stand the taste of the new scones. They are not like traditional ones at all – they are flatter, drier and have an unappealing texture.”

More than three million scones are served at the National Trust every year across its more than 300 cafés and tearooms, and there is even a blog dedicated to the baked goods.

Jam or cream first isn’t the only debate among scone lovers recently (PA)

Sir Bill Cash, the Conservative MP for Stone who often enjoys tea and scones in parliament, added: “It makes me wonder what will happen next – will they stop selling Madeira cake because of historical events in Madeira?

“There’s far too much wokery going on at the National Trust, this is just the latest example.”

But Celia Richardson, the director of communications for the charity, wrote on X: “The culture warriors have reached the gates of the citadel. Now our scones are ‘secretly woke’.

“If you come for our scones you’d best not miss. (National Trust⁩ scones have been made without butter for many years and we publish all our recipes).”

Conservative MPs have previously attacked the National Trust for its so-called “woke agenda”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Tories of “waging a war” on charities and civic institutions, as he promised to create a “society of service” and embrace charities across the country.

Last year, more than 24 million people visited the National Trust’s 500 historic houses, castles, gardens, parks and nature reserves across the nation.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “National Trust cafés serve millions of customers a year and we work hard to accommodate dietary needs and allergies. Our scones are made with vegetable-based spread.

“This means our iconic plain and fruit scones can be enjoyed by those with dairy allergies, and vegans. However, all scones can be enjoyed with butter or cream. Every purchase in our cafés supports the work of the National Trust.”