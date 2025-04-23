Britain’s largest building society to cut mortgage rates as low as 3.89%

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain's largest building society, Nationwide, is lowering mortgage rates to as little as 3.89% in a move that could significantly impact borrowers.

The reduced rates, effective Wednesday, apply to select two, three, and five-year fixed-rate mortgages for both first-time buyers and existing homeowners. These cuts of up to 0.25 percentage points could make homeownership more accessible and potentially allow borrowers to secure larger loans.

The deals will include a two-year – or a five-year – fixed rate at 3.89%, for borrowers with a 40% deposit, with a £1,499 fee. This is available to existing and new Nationwide customers who are moving home.

A first-time buyer two-year fixed-rate mortgage will also be offered at 4.09%, for borrowers with a 40% deposit, with a £1,499 fee.

The cuts were announced as both HSBC UK and First Direct announced changes to stress rates used in their affordability calculations, which could increase some people’s ability to borrow.

Stress rates are used to check whether borrowers can still afford their mortgage if rates were to increase.

HSBC UK estimated the move could enable 20,000 more customers to get a mortgage with it, alongside being able to borrow bigger amounts as part of a mortgage. It said its changes will benefit both purchase and remortgage applications across its product range.

Where offers increase for first-time buyers, the average increase in offer will be £39,000, the bank said.

open image in gallery Nationwide is lowering mortgage rates ( PA Wire )

Oli O’Donoghue, HSBC UK’s head of mortgages, said “By carefully reviewing our affordability calculations, allowing more customers to meet affordability criteria and potentially access increased borrowing amounts, we are aiming to ease some of the pressure on prospective buyers.”

First Direct said its stress rate changes could benefit around 85% of mortgage applicants, allowing them to borrow an average of £22,000 more.

The lender is also applying a range of rate reductions of up to 0.14 percentage points across more than 100 products.

Liam O’Hara, head of mortgages at First Direct, said: “The changes will benefit the vast majority of our existing customer base when they decide to remortgage or take out a new product.

“On top of this, we are pleased to be applying more reductions to our rates.”

More widely in the mortgage market, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is currently looking at its expectations for mortgage lending as part of proposals to streamline its rules, which could make it easier for more people to access home loans.