Nato ‘united and prepared to defend its airspace decisively’, says No 10

Nato is “united” and its members are prepared to defend the bloc’s airspace, Sir Keir Starmer and Mark Carney have agreed after drones were spotted over Danish airports.

Sir Keir met Mr Carney on Friday, when the Canadian prime minister was in London during the Global Progress Action summit.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the two together “expressed full solidarity” with their counterpart from Denmark Mette Frederiksen, “following recent incursions by unidentified drones into Danish airspace”.

Unidentified drones spotted over Copenhagen Airport grounded flights out of the Danish capital on Monday night.

Jes Jespersen, a senior police officer in the Scandinavian country, said the drone pilot was a “capable actor”, and indicated it was a performance intended to “show off”.

Drone activity was also seen overnight from Wednesday into Thursday near Aalborg Airport and three smaller airfields in Esbjerg, Sonderborg and Skrydstrup.

The UK and Canadian prime ministers “discussed Russia’s reckless incursions on Nato airspace over recent weeks in Poland, Romania and Estonia”, according to No 10.

“Both leaders agreed that the alliance remains united and prepared to defend Nato airspace decisively against any further provocations,” a statement continued.

“They underscored that Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behaviour has only deepened Nato’s resolve and solidarity with Ukraine.

“The leaders reiterated the importance of intensifying international pressure on Russia’s war machine through financial sanctions and the use of immobilised assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction.”

Sir Keir and Mr Carney also discussed the Women’s Rugby World Cup final, which takes place in Twickenham on Saturday, and traded their nations’ rugby shirts.

Hosts England face Canada.

“They both wished their teams good luck in tomorrow’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final,” the statement noted.

On Palestine, which both the UK and Canada formally recognised as a country last weekend, the two “reflected” on the “urgent need to advance towards a sustainable peace in the Middle East”.

Sir Keir “emphasised that Hamas must release all hostages, agree to an immediate ceasefire, accept that it will play no role in governing Gaza, and commit to full disarmament”, the spokesperson added.

The UK Prime Minister also hosted the Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese in Downing Street.

“The leaders reiterated their commitment to Aukus, which was an integral part of our shared security,” No 10 said, referring to the trilateral defence partnership which also includes the US.

“They also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, including through ongoing work led by the Prime Minister to bring together allies in the Coalition of the Willing.

“After the UK and Australia took the historic step to recognise the State of Palestine this week, the Prime Minister said now we needed to find a way forward to end the fighting, free the hostages and deliver a long-term peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

Sir Keir spoke to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone.

“The leaders began by discussing the Middle East following the Prime Minister’s historic decision for the UK to recognise the State of Palestine,” according to Downing Street.

“He said now international partners, including leaders from Arab nations, needed to make practical progress to find a pathway to peace that would end the fighting in Gaza, release the hostages and ensure the viability of a two-state solution.

“The leaders said they would remain in close contact on this issue.

“They ended the call by discussing other shared priorities, including a commitment to collaborate closely on defence.”