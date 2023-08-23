Ex-NatWest boss who quit in Nigel Farage bank account row to get £2.4m payout

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose is set to receive a £2.4 million pay package after she resigned over her actions surrounding an inaccurate story about Nigel Farage’s account.

Prior to her reignation, Ms Rose had led the company for four years as chief executive officer but announced she would be stepping down on 25 July.

This followed a row over the closure of former Ukip leader Mr Farage’s account with Coutts, the private bank run by NatWest.

Ms Rose was the source behind an inaccurate story about Nigel Farage’s finances (PA)

She resigned after admitting to being the source behind an inaccurate story about Mr Farage’s finances following a discussion with a BBC journalist.

Ms Rose is currently serving her 12-month notice period with the banking group. The company has said it will continue to review her planned pay and bonus payouts in relation to the ongoing investigation into her actions.

On Wednesday, the firm said it will pay her £1.155 million in salary for the year, £1.155 million in NatWest shares – which she will receive over a five-year period – and £115,566 in pension payments.

The pay deal totals around £2.43 million.

In a statement, the firm added: “Ms Rose’s notice period and the payments she will continue to receive for the notice period will be reviewed on a continuing basis, having regard to the internal and external investigations relating to the account closure arrangements at Coutts and associated events.

“Decisions on these awards, along with any decisions regarding other remuneration matters, will be made taking into account the findings of the investigations, as appropriate.”

It added that policies allowing the company to potentially “claw back” bonus payments will apply to the former boss.

Paul Thwaite, who is replacing Ms Rose at the helm of the company for the next year, will receive a slightly smaller salary.

NatWest revealed that he is due to receive a fixed salary of £1.05 million for the year, and a further £10.5 million in NatWest shares, which he will receive over a five-year period.