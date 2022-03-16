✕ Close Talks with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘going up to the wire’, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said negotiations with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are “going right up to the wire” amid hopes she might finally be released.

The prime minister raised hopes the dual national’s six-year ordeal could come to a close after suggestions the mother of one has had her passport returned.

But Mr Johnson, during a trip to the Middle East, was cautious not to elaborate further on the state of negotiations with Tehran because talks are ongoing.

A glimmer of optimism for the 43-year-old came on Tuesday when her constituency MP in Hampstead and Kilburn, Tulip Siddiq, said Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been returned her British passport.

A negotiating team from the UK is currently working in Tehran to secure the release of dual nationals, while Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains at her family home in the Iranian capital.

Speaking on Wednesday to broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, Mr Johnson said: “I shouldn’t really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be under way and we’re going right up to the wire.”