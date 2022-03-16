Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - latest news: Hopes for release grow as UK-Iran talks ‘going to the wire’
Aid worker has been detained in Iran for six years after being arrested at airport while visiting family in 2016
Boris Johnson has said negotiations with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are “going right up to the wire” amid hopes she might finally be released.
The prime minister raised hopes the dual national’s six-year ordeal could come to a close after suggestions the mother of one has had her passport returned.
But Mr Johnson, during a trip to the Middle East, was cautious not to elaborate further on the state of negotiations with Tehran because talks are ongoing.
A glimmer of optimism for the 43-year-old came on Tuesday when her constituency MP in Hampstead and Kilburn, Tulip Siddiq, said Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been returned her British passport.
A negotiating team from the UK is currently working in Tehran to secure the release of dual nationals, while Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains at her family home in the Iranian capital.
Speaking on Wednesday to broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, Mr Johnson said: “I shouldn’t really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be under way and we’re going right up to the wire.”
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told not to book flight after being called in for questioning, MP says
Tulip Siddiq said while Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her passport returned, she has been told not to book a flight.
The MP, who said the detained mother was called in for questioning by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and the Ministry of Intelligence at the weekend, told Times Radio: "They said to her 'don't book a flight', but it seems like, because there's a British negotiating team in Iran, something has moved forward, and if she is flown out of the country, it will be organised by the government.
"She can't actually book a flight and leave herself."
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘waiting anxiously with her bags packed,’ says MP
Tulip Siddiq said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is "waiting at home (in Iran), anxiously, for a knock on the door, with her bags packed".
The Labour MP told LBC: "I've been speaking to her husband regularly, Richard Ratcliffe, who, as you know, has been fighting a relentless campaign on her behalf.
“And he said to me that past prisoners from Evin prison in Tehran have gone to a third country, usually maybe to Oman, or to another country, where a prisoner is handed over and then made their way over to whichever the country of origin is, whether it's Britain or Australia or America.
"So, I think he is anticipating his wife will probably be handed over to another country and then will eventually make her way to the UK. What I can't tell you is whether it's going to be tomorrow or the end of the week, or who knows?"
Hopes for release grow as UK-Iran talks ‘going to the wire’
Boris Johnson has said negotiations with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are “going right up to the wire”.
The prime minister raised hopes the dual national’s six-year ordeal could come to a close after suggestions the mother of one has had her passport returned.
But Mr Johnson, during a trip to the Middle East today, was cautious not to elaborate further on the state of negotiations with Tehran because talks are ongoing.
Katy Clifton has more details:
Johnson says negotiations over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘going to the wire’
Negotiations continue to be under way, Boris Johnson says
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as fresh hopes grow for the release of British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran since April 2016.
We’ll bring you all the latest updates on this story throughout the day.
