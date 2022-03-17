✕ Close Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives home after six years detained in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has arrived home in the UK after her six-year ordeal in Iran was brought to an end on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson praised the work of UK representatives in Iran for their efforts to ensure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s safe return.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said it meant “we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again” and together with their daughter Gabriella they were “looking forward to a new life”.

The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori. A third British detainee, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.

Their release follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran.