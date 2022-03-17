Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives home in UK after release from Iran – latest news
Aid worker back in Britain after six years
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has arrived home in the UK after her six-year ordeal in Iran was brought to an end on Wednesday.
Boris Johnson praised the work of UK representatives in Iran for their efforts to ensure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s safe return.
Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said it meant “we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again” and together with their daughter Gabriella they were “looking forward to a new life”.
The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori. A third British detainee, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.
Their release follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran.
The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is finally looking forward to “a happily ever after” with his wife, as she finally arrived home following her six-year-long ordeal in Iran.
Richard Ratcliffe has not seen his wife Nazanin, 43, since she was detained on spy charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while holidaying in Tehran in April 2016.
Their daughter Gabriella, who is now seven, was with her mother when she was arrested but was eventually brought back to the UK for school. She has not seen her mother since October 2019.
Mr Ratcliffe spoke of the family’s immense relief but also the “uphill battle” ahead to rebuild their lives together. “It hasn’t caught up with me that it’s happened. We had a couple of days of inching closer and closer to her release but not quite being there. So I only believed it when she was taken to the airport,” he explained as Gabriella excitedly talked about her mother’s return.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with family after years
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was reunited with her family after years late on Wednesday. She was pictured with her arms around her seven-year-old daughter along with her husband.
Anoosheh Ashoori, who was also released by Iran, was seen with his family upon landing in the UK.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss tweeted images that showed the British-Iranian nationals meeting their loved ones.“Great to see both Anoosheh and Nazanin in such good spirits. An emotional moment for both families as they welcome them home,” Ms Truss wrote.
Liz Truss will ‘continue to work intensively’ for freedom of Morad Tahbaz
Liz Truss added that the government would “continue to work intensively” for the freedom of Morad Tahbaz, who although released from prison remains under effective house arrest in Iran.
The foreign secretary tweeted: “Pleased Morad Tahbaz has been released on furlough and is reunited with his family in Iran, but this is far from sufficient.
“We will continue to work intensively to secure his departure from Iran.”
Liz Truss ‘delighted’ Nazanin is home
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “delighted” that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were home.
She tweeted: “Delighted that Nazanin and Anoosheh have landed safely in the UK and are reunited with their families and loved ones.
“Welcome home.”
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori step foot on British soil
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori have stepped off the plane and are due to meet their families shortly.
The BBC reported that the foreign secretary was at RAF Brize Norton to welcome the two former detainees.
Plane touches down at RAF Brize Norton
This photo shows the plane carrying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arriving at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, after she was freed from detention by Iranian authorities.
BREAKING: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives in UK
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has arrived safely in the UK after being imprisoned in Iran for six years.
The plane carrying Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow detainee Anoosheh Ashoori landed at RAF Brize Norton at 1.10am on Thursday morning.
Johnson ‘thrilled’ at Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release
Boris Johnson has hailed the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe by Iran, while downplaying his own role in her six-year-long detention.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the Prime Minister said he was “thrilled” that she would be reunited with her husband, Richard, and daughter, Gabriella.
However he immediately faced questions over comments he made as foreign secretary, which were blamed for exacerbating her plight following her arrest for alleged spying.
Our full report is available here:
Watch: BBC reporter chokes up as she announces Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is leaving Iran
‘This all could have been prevented,’ says Anoosheh Ashoori’s daughter
Anoosheh Ashoori’s daughter has said that the payment of the IMS debt to Iran should have been settled ‘a long time ago’ to prevent her father and others being taken.
His 35-year-old daughter, Elika, told Channel 4 News: “You can’t imagine how many nights we’ve wondered why this debt hasn’t been paid, and why is it there is only focus and attention on this now with the current political situation in the world.
“Before, it was just about two or three individuals and we didn’t really matter.
She contined: “It is very frustrating and it should have been done a long time ago, not just to prevent Nazanin and my dad from being taken, but the people who were taken after my dad who are still there.
“This all could have been prevented.”
