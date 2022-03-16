Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been handed over to a British team at an Iranian airport after the UK reportedly paid a £400million debt to Tehran, Iranian state media has claimed.

Iran’s english language broadcaster Press TV announced that Britain has “settled a long-overdue debt of $530million to Tehran”.

Fars news agency also said that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had paid Iran the $530million sum “before her release.”

The state media outlet reported that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was handed over to a British team at about 2:15pm local time but that “formalities” were still underway at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Airport.

The Independent has not been able to verify these reports.

“She was handed over to the British team after being transferred to the International Imam Khomeini Airport this morning,” Fars reported.

Iranian media has yet to comment on whether Anoosheh Ashoori has been handed over to the British team.

While the British and Iranian governments have said that there is no connection between the debt and Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case, her local MP Tulip Siddiq said on Wednesday that the aid worker had been told she was being held because of the UK’s failure to pay the debt.