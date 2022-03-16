✕ Close Talks with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘going up to the wire’, says Boris Johnson

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has reportedly been handed over to a British team at an airport in Tehran and will leave Iran today.

The British-Iranian mother and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori both travelled to Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital this morning, according to their lawyer.

Iranian state media later reported Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been handed over to the UK at the airport, after Tulip Siddiq, her local MP in London, confirmed she had arrived at the airport and was “on her way home”.

It comes almost six years after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained in the country, and five years since Mr Ashouri’s arrest.

Iran sentenced Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe – a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the Reuters news agency – to five years in prison in September 2016 after accusing her of “plotting to topple the Iranian regime”, a charge she has always denied.

Her ordeal began after she visited the country in mid-March 2016 to spend time with family members for Nowruz (New Year), only to be detained on her way home at Imam Khomeini Airport on 3 April.