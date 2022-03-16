Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe handed over to UK and ‘on way home’ after six years detained in Iran - latest news
Aid worker has been detained in Iran for six years after being arrested at airport while visiting family in 2016
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has reportedly been handed over to a British team at an airport in Tehran and will leave Iran today.
The British-Iranian mother and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori both travelled to Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital this morning, according to their lawyer.
Iranian state media later reported Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been handed over to the UK at the airport, after Tulip Siddiq, her local MP in London, confirmed she had arrived at the airport and was “on her way home”.
It comes almost six years after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained in the country, and five years since Mr Ashouri’s arrest.
Iran sentenced Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe – a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the Reuters news agency – to five years in prison in September 2016 after accusing her of “plotting to topple the Iranian regime”, a charge she has always denied.
Her ordeal began after she visited the country in mid-March 2016 to spend time with family members for Nowruz (New Year), only to be detained on her way home at Imam Khomeini Airport on 3 April.
‘London looks forward to welcoming Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe home’, says Sadiq Khan
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the city was looking forward to welcoming Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe home.
He tweeted: "I'm delighted to hear that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way home to be reunited with her family.
"Nazanin and her loved ones have shown great courage, strength and steadfastness through this unimaginably difficult time.
"London looks forward to welcoming her home."
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘can smell freedom’ but no confirmation she’s on flight, says husband
MP Tulip Siddiq has said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains “under the authority of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard” but her family can “smell freedom”.
Iranian state media earlier reported Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been handed over to a British team at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.
But the Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn told Sky News: "I've spoken to Richard Ratcliffe who said that Nazanin is now at the airport in Tehran, but made the point that she is very much still under the authority of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and that there has been no information about a deal.
"However, Richard is taking heart from the fact that his wife is at the airport in Iran, she does have her British passport back.
"And the way he described it to me is that he feels that they can smell freedom, they just haven't grasped it yet.
"As you can imagine, Richard is very emotional, patiently waiting as he has been for six years, but doesn't have confirmation that his wife is on the flight yet."
Wife of fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori says ‘situation is still fluid’
The wife of Anousheh Ashoori, a fellow detainee who has also reportedly travelled to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport today, has described the situation as “fluid”.
She said Mr Ashoori’s family would not be speaking publicly until he is back home.
In a family statement read on air by Sky News, she said: “The situation is still fluid and given we have been waiting for Anousheh’s release for five years we will only speak publicly once he is back home.”
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was picked up and taken to airport with parents, says sister-in-law
Rebecca Ratcliffe, the sister of Richard Ratcliffe, has said it feels like they are on the “home run” following the news Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been taken to an airport in Tehran.
She told the BBC: “It is quite an emotional day today. It feels like we are on the home run now but until she leaves that airport we can’t quite believe it.
“We found out about an hour ago that Nazanin had been picked up and taken to the airport with her parents. She is still actually under Iranian control in the airport.
“She is still not free but it definitely feels she is about to be.”
British-Iranian aid worker handed over to British team at Tehran airport, according to Iranian state media
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been handed over to a British team at Tehran's International Imam Khomeini Airport and is leaving Iran today, Iranian state media has reported.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter ‘very excited’ about her returning to UK
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s young daughter Gabriella is said to be “very excited” about her mother finally returning home to the UK.
Penny Madden, Richard Ratcliffe’s lawyer, told Sky News she last spoke to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband earlier this morning.
Speaking to Sky News, Ms Madden said: “He is excited, but that is tinged with anxiety. He doesn’t have any visibility into what is happening at the moment.
“Gabriella’s very excited but I think it’s important for everybody to keep it very measured. That excitement has got to be tempered with some expectation.”
What was Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe accused of in Iran?
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is now at an airport in Tehran waiting to go home – a day she has undoubtedly been dreaming of for almost six years.
Her ordeal began after she visited Iran in mid-March 2016 to spend time with family members for Nowruz (New Year), only to be detained on her way home at Imam Khomeini Airport on 3 April.
Here, my colleague Joe Sommerlad explains why exactly the British-Iranian mother was imprisoned and what she was accused of:
Why Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is imprisoned in Iran
Jailed charity worker accused of 'plotting to topple the Iranian regime'
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘angry at her life being stolen’
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe last month told of how the mother was filled with “anger at her life being stolen”.
He said his wife was afraid she was a “bargaining chip” in ongoing nuclear talks and angry at the government’s “lack of urgency” in returning her to the UK.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain has the full story:
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘angry at life being stolen’ after release deal collapses
The detained charity worker fears she has become a “bargaining chip” in ongoing nuclear talks
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe now at airport in Tehran, says Tulip Siddiq
MP Tulip Siddiq has said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is now at an airport in Tehran and “on her way home”.
The Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn tweeted a few moments ago: “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.
“I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have.
“More details to follow.”
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe heading to Tehran airport to leave country
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is heading to an airport to leave Iran with another detained Briton, Anousheh Ashouri, according to their lawyer.
Follow our breaking news story for more updates:
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘heading to Tehran airport to leave country’ lawyer says
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is heading to an airport to leave Iran with another detained Briton, Anousheh Ashouri, according to their lawyer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies