The husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is to end his hunger strike after 21 days, he has said.

Richard Ratcliffe said he would conclude his protest on Saturday for the sake of the couple’s daughter Gabriella.

He told his supporters on the Free Nazanin Twitter account: “Today I have promised Nazanin to end the hunger strike. Gabriella needs two parents. Thank you all for your overwhelming care these past

“The last act of the hunger strike will be our patchwork event in front of the Foreign Office at 13.30 then I will be going to the hospital for a full check-up. Thank you for keeping our family in the light.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, has been in custody in Iran since 2016 after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government.