‘Shetland Bus’ convoy greeted with floating salute as it arrives in Lerwick

A convoy of ships that retraced a route used for secret operations during the Second World War has arrived in Shetland after sailing from Norway.

The Liberation Convoy, which followed the journey made by the so-called “Shetland Bus” during the war, was greeted with a floating salute as it arrived in Lerwick on Tuesday night.

The Shetland Bus vessels were used to smuggle special forces soldiers and secret agents from Shetland to Nazi-occupied Norway.

They also carried weapons, explosives and radios for the resistance movement and, on their return journeys, brought refugees and soldiers escaping from the Nazis.

The recreation of events this year honoured the 80th anniversary of VE Day which will take place on May 8, with vessels firing water jets into the air in celebration of the historic victory in Europe.

The vessels included: the Hestmanden, the Erkna, the Andholmen, the Heland and the Arnefjord which were used for missions during the war.

Sailors described this week’s voyage as choppy, having left Bergen, Norway, early on Monday morning.

On board, passengers enjoyed champagne while a trumpet player heralded the arrival on Tuesday evening in Lerwick.

The convoy was organised by a group of volunteers, maritime enthusiasts, wartime historians, museums and various other groups.

The project was supported by the Norwegian ministry of defence, the Norwegian navy, the Norwegian-British Chamber of Commerce and a number of charitable foundations and companies.

Members of the public will be invited onboard the vessels for memorial services and events over the next few days.

The convoy will then travel to other ports around Scotland, including Edinburgh, later in the month.

Lord Lieutenant of Shetland Lindsay Tulloch previously said: “As we commemorate and give thanks to those who were lost, we remember also the resilience of the men and women involved in the liberation of Norway and Europe.

“The arrival of the Liberation Convoy in Shetland will be an opportunity to acknowledge the long-standing alliance between the people of Shetland, the rest of the United Kingdom and Norway.

“People of Shetland have vivid memories and recollections of the covert Shetland Bus operations during the Second World War.

“The enduring relationship between Shetland and Norway has strengthened over the years and will continue to do so as we join together in remembrance on the 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.”

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart said: “Shetland will honour and remember the heroic sailors and the secret operations between Norway and Shetland formally tomorrow, but in truth the Shetland Bus is never forgotten.

“It is deep-rooted in our islands’ history, and the bonds of friendship remain strong.”