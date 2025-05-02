Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa announced as UK’s Eurovision spokesperson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa will be the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest spokesperson, it has been announced.

The Sex Education actor, 32, will reveal what points the UK national jury gives to the other contestants during the competition’s grand finale in Basel, Switzerland, on May 17.

He follows in the footsteps of previous spokespeople like Absolutely Fabulous actress Dame Joanna Lumley, actress and comedian Catherine Tate, TV chef Nigella Lawson and comedian Mel Giedroyc.

Viewers will be treated to a “Super Saturday” of viewing on May 17, as prior to the Eurovision grand finale airing, a Eurovision themed episode of Doctor Who – The Interstellar Song Contest – will air.

The sixth episode in the current season of sci-fi hit Doctor Who will see The Doctor (Gatwa) and companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) travelling to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest.

In the episode, The Interstellar Song Contest features planets from across the universe competing for the top prize and is co-hosted by TV and radio presenter Rylan Clark.

Clark, who serves as a commentator for BBC Radio 2’s Eurovision coverage alongside Scott Mills, is joined in the Doctor Who episode by Irish TV host and the “King of Eurovision”, Graham Norton.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies previously said: “There’s no song contest without the great man himself, and it was an honour to welcome Graham Norton to our studios in Cardiff.

“And it’s not just a cameo, he has a whole plot twist all to himself! This is the wildest episode of all, and we’re lucky to have Graham adding to the mayhem.”

Norton, 62, also returns to provide commentary during the Eurovision grand finale coverage on BBC One.

A total of 26 countries will compete to be named the winner of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, with the UK entry Remember Monday among the acts taking to the stage with their entry song: What The Hell Just Happened?

The UK is one of the ‘big five’ countries alongside Spain, Germany, France, Italy so automatically gains access to the grand finale, with Switzerland also guaranteed a place in the final due to their host status this year.

There are two semi-finals, taking place on May 13 and May 15, with the top 10 countries from each semi-final making it through to the grand final on Saturday alongside the big five and Switzerland.

Gatwa will deliver the UK National Jury results live on May 17 from 8pm (BST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with Doctor Who: The Interstellar Song Contest available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 8am on May 17.