Ex Neighbours star Holly Valance rants about ‘c**p left’ at Liz Truss PopCon launch

Former Neighbours stalwart and ex-popstar Holly Valance has backed Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the next prime minister and blasted left-wing political ideas as “c**p”.

The Australian model and singer, who is married to billionaire luxury property tycoon Nick Candy, also praised Liz Truss, Britain’s shortest-serving former prime minister, at the launch of her Popular Conservatism group.

She said: “I would say that everyone starts off as a leftie and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home and then realise what c**p ideas they all are. And then you go to the right.”

Nick Candy, left, with wife Holly Valance, right (David Parry/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked who her favourite speakers were, she said: “The speakers were fantastic. I thought Liz [Truss] was really interesting to listen to, Jacob [Rees-Mogg] for prime minister, the MP for Ashfield [Lee Anderson] was awesome, love a northerner, straight to the point and very sensible.”

The Kiss Kiss warbler was pictured with her husband, Mr Candy, who is a previous Tory party donor, at the event in central London on Tuesday.

Launching her new political project, known as PopCons, Ms Truss hit out at Mr Sunak’s government for failing to take on “the left-wing extremists” in her speech.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Tory party deputy chairman, Mhairi Fraser, Lee Anderson and former British prime minister Liz Truss (Getty Images)

She also railed against “damaging divide” between politicians and ordinary people who “think the wokery that’s going on is nonsense”.

Ms Truss was forced to quit as prime minister after just 44 days during which her botched mini-budget unleashed with former chancellor Kwasi Kwartend caused economic chaos.

Also at the event, right-wing MP Lee Anderson was critical of climate change emissions targets, saying that “net zero never comes up” with voters on the doorstep and that only “odd weirdos” cared about the commitment.

Among those in the audience were former home secretary Priti Patel, ex-chief whip Wendy Morton, former Tory Party chair Sir Jake Berry, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Tory peer Lord Frost and Nigel Farage.