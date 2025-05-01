Paddleboard company owner jailed over deaths was sacked as police officer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A paddleboard operator jailed for the deaths of four people during a hazardous river excursion was sacked as a police officer for making a fraudulent insurance claim.

Nerys Bethan Lloyd, 39, was sentenced to 10 years and six months at Swansea Crown Court for organising a stand-up paddleboarding tour on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, despite "extremely hazardous conditions" and weather warnings in place. The October 2021 tragedy claimed the lives of four people..

The court heard how Lloyd, a former police officer, failed to adequately prepare the group for the treacherous conditions, neglecting to warn them about a dangerous weir along the route with a 1.3-metre drop, or provide instructions on how to navigate it safely. This oversight proved fatal.

Lloyd was previously dismissed from the police force for making a false insurance claim.

Paul O’Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, all died as they were swept over, becoming trapped under the fast-moving water.

After the sentencing, South Wales Police published details of a misconduct hearing which led to her dismissal as an officer in 2022.

It revealed that she claimed £577.55 to cover a car repair that only cost around £16 to £20.

open image in gallery Morgan Rogers, Nicola Wheatley, Paul O’Dwyer and Andrea Powell died in 2021 (PA)

Lloyd admitted her wrongdoing, apologised and said it was an error of judgment and repaid the amount in full, the misconduct hearing was told.

She was interviewed under caution on October 11 2021, two weeks before the paddleboarding incident.

Lloyd attended Ystrad Mynach Police Station on October 19 2021 and accepted a formal caution for the criminal offence of fraud by false representation under the Fraud Act 2006.

Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said in his decision: “It is entirely unacceptable for police officers, who are responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves.”

After the river incident, Lloyd sought to blame Mr O’Dwyer, who helped act as an instructor on the trip.

Speaking outside the court, Theresa Hall, the mother of Morgan Rogers, said she lost her “best friend” and could “never forgive” Lloyd.

Darren Wheatley, Ms Wheatley’s husband, said the loss of his wife was due to Lloyd and no one else.

open image in gallery Conditions were treacherous at the weir where the tragedy took place ( PA Media )

Ceri O’Dwyer, who was on the tour, described her husband, Paul, as the “kindest man” but admitted he made a “catastrophic error of judgment”.

Quoting Lloyd, David Elias KC, for the defence, said: “I take full blame (for the incident) that meant four extremely special individuals are not here today.

“The pain for me has been unbearable but the pain for the families unmeasurable.

“There were nine people on the river that day and every one of them is a victim.”

Lloyd, from Aberavon, south Wales, was the owner and sole director of Salty Dog Co Ltd, which organised the tour.

She pleaded guilty to four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and one offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act in March, and was sentenced by Mrs Justice Dame Mary Stacey.

Mrs Justice Stacey told the court that the four people who died had been “cut off in their prime, with so much to live for and look forward to”.

She told the defendant: “There was no safety briefing beforehand.

“None of the participants had the right type of leash for their board, and you didn’t have any next of kin details.

“No consent forms were obtained. There had been no mention to the group of a weir on the river and how to deal with it and no discussion of the tidal river conditions whatsoever.”

The judge said there were Met Office weather warnings at that time, as well as a flood alert in place through Natural Resources Wales.