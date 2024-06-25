Nestlé u-turns on new Nesquik milkshake recipe after complaints of ‘vile sludge’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nestlé has ditched its new formula for Nesquik milkshakes after receiving backlash from loyal customers complaining of “vile sludge”.

The food and drink company changed its recipe for its classic milkshake powder earlier this year, but has since admitted it has “not been popular” and announced plans to change it back.

The brand tweaked the recipe in April to swap out maltodextrin for rice flavour in its banana and strawberry flavours, according to The Grocer, but attempts to improve the product’s texture were unsuccessful.

Shoppers noticed the change, with one angry customer writing on X: “Whatever you have done to the strawberry powder recipe? Please change it back.

They added: “I opened a new tub yesterday and it tastes weird and gets really thick at the bottom.”

Nestlé changed the popular milkshake formula in April ( Getty Images )

Another wrote: “The new recipe for banana #Nesquik is utterly disgusting with a vile sludge left at the bottom of the glass. Your quality control has messed up big time here.”

Other customers vowed not to purchase the product until the issue had been fixed, writing: “Been drinking @Nesquik strawberry powder for years but the new recipe with rice flour is nasty. Please change it back again. Not buying it again until you do.”

One shopper even said they had ventured out to find a shop still selling the old formula to avoid purchasing the new one.

Months after the initial change, Nestlé has now responded to critics and said it has decided to switch back to the old recipe.

Nestlé responded to critics and has decided to switch back to the old recipe ( Getty Images )

A spokesperson for Nestlé told The Grocer: “Our aim is always to have the best possible recipe on the market and we sometimes make changes that aim to improve on existing recipes.

“On this occasion, the change has not been popular with consumers and we have listened to their feedback.

“We can confirm the old recipe is going back into production and it should be in stores in July. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The milkshake powder has been a family favourite in America and Europe for more than 70 years. It was first developed in the US in 1948 as Nestle Quik where it soon became popular, and the product was launched in Europe as Nesquik.

It was launched in the UK in 1957 and is sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. It continues to be the market leader in powdered milk flavourings in the UK, according to Nestlé.

The Independent has contacted Nestlé for comment.