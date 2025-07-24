Nestle sees lower customer demand after hiking coffee and chocolate prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Higher coffee and chocolate prices have helped Nestle offset lower demand from customers over the first half of 2025.

The KitKat and Nescafe maker revealed that sales growth was almost entirely driven by higher pricing, as it passed inflation in its supply chain on to customers.

The Swiss consumer group reported organic growth of 2.9% over the first half of the year, compared with a year earlier.

It said this was driven by a 2.7% increase in pricing, while it saw real internal growth of 0.2%.

This included a 3.3% increase in prices in the second quarter as sales volumes declined marginally amid pressure on customer finances.

The company said this came as it “took actions to address input cost inflation in coffee and cocoa-related categories”.

Confectionery prices increased by 10.6% over the half-year, while coffee prices rose by 6%.

Sales volumes were only marginally higher over the quarter as Nestle reported “lower consumer demand” as shoppers were “adjusting to price increases”.

It came as Nestle also announced a review into the future of the vitamins business its previous boss bought in 2021.

The company has indicated it could sell off its mainstream vitamins and supplements division, which includes the Nature’s Bounty and Puritan’s Pride brands.

Laurent Freixe, Nestle chief executive, said: “We are executing our strategy to accelerate performance and transform for the future.

“We are accelerating our category growth and improving our market share, through better execution and increased investment, funded through a relentless pursuit of efficiency.

“These actions are already delivering results, with broad-based growth and a robust profit performance in the first half.”