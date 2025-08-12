Guests and release date revealed for second season of Meghan’s lifestyle show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has released a trailer for season two of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show – a day after the Sussexes announced a watered-down deal with the streaming giant.

The teaser, which Meghan also shared on her Instagram, revealed that the next instalment of With Love, Meghan will air in two weeks’ time on August 26.

Among the celebrity guests joining the former Suits star during the eight episodes will be US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye star Tan France, as well as podcaster Jay Shetty and his cookbook author wife Radhi Devlukia.

Also appearing will be chefs Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, Christina Tosi, Jose Andres and David Chang, and Meghan’s close friends, pilates instructor Heather Dorak and make up artist Daniel Martin.

The trailer, to the soundtrack of Bobby Day’s upbeat Rockin’ Robin, showed Meghan cooking, baking and crafting with her celebrity friends and saying: “I love the idea of just spending time together … and finding new ways to show people you care.”

She adds while being shown wrapping a gift: “There are easy ways to show up, lovingly.”

Meghan also reveals the Duke of Sussex is not a fan of lobster.

She tells Andres as they prepare a dish together: “Do you know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband,” with the chef replying, prompting laughter from Meghan: “And you marry (sic) him?”

On Monday, Harry and Meghan announced a “multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects”, in contrast to their reported 100 million dollar (£74 million) contract five years ago.

PR and crisis expert Mark Borkowski described it as a “downgrade”, and suggested Netflix was “pivoting away” from Harry and Meghan.

Season one of With Love, Meghan was savaged by critics.

One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show”. The series has a 3.2 rating out of 10 on imdb.com.

Netflix said at the time that the second season had already finished filming.

The duchess officially launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, in which Netflix is a partner, just hours after season one premiered in March.

She has gone on to sell jam, pre-made baking mixes, herbal tea and rose wine – as well as flower sprinkles, which she heavily promoted during the programme and which are also seen being used in the new trailer.

Netflix said “Meghan draws on her years of home cooking, entertaining, and all-around people pampering” for the Montecito-based show.

The trailer shows Meghan embracing France, who tells her after unwrapping a gift: “That is actually giving me goosebumps. That is so lovely.”

Meghan is also filmed cutting a loaf of fresh bread and remarking: “Look at that.”

Andres tells the duchess everyone should have a serrano ham holder at home, with an unsure Meghan replying: “You think so?”

Shetty’s appearance will raise speculation Meghan could be a possible future guest on his popular On Purpose mental health podcast.

Seemingly confronted with a basket of assorted flower sprinkles and dried fruit, Shetty is seen saying: “I have no idea where to start.”

Make-up entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, who interviewed Meghan for her podcast and also appeared on the duchess’s Confessions Of A Female Founder series, also appears briefly in trailer in a segment filmed outside.

Teigen, who has a podcast called Self-Conscious and a cookware and baking brand, meanwhile, tells Meghan as they make tiny flower pendants “Oh my gosh I could do this everyday” and later adds: “Little things like this make me so happy.”

Meghan is also pictured taking part in a pottery throwing lesson with long-time friend Dorak.

Near the end of the one minute and 27 second trailer, Meghan says: “I love these moments of discovery and beauty. So let’s be curious together.”