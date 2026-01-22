Netflix documentary about child killer Lucy Letby to feature unseen footage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Netflix documentary about the investigation into convicted child killer Lucy Letby will feature never-before-seen footage of the nurse during her arrest and questioning, it has been announced.

The film will also include new testimony from police and contributions from the mother of one of the victims.

It is the first time a family member involved in the prosecution has spoken in a documentary.

The Investigation Of Lucy Letby will release globally on Netflix on Wednesday February 4.

The trailer for the documentary includes footage of Letby in her bed as she is told by police she is being arrested for murder and attempted murder. It also shows her leaving her house under arrest wearing a dressing gown.

The trailer also includes footages of her police interviews as she says: “It was all just spiralling out of control.”

It also shows the global media attention her trial attracted, the frenzy it sparked on social media and the doubt that has been cast over her conviction.

Letby, 36, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

On Tuesday it was confirmed Letby will face no further charges over additional deaths and collapses of babies that were investigated by police.

Cheshire Constabulary passed additional evidence to prosecutors last year for consideration, linked to eight potential offences of attempted murder and one offence of murder at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Another two allegations of attempted murder and murder were linked to one child at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Lady Justice Thirlwall’s inquiry report into how Letby was able to commit her crimes on a hospital neonatal unit is due to be published this year.