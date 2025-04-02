Meghan’s £10 raspberry spread in luxury box sells out within minutes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex’s line of goods from her lifestyle brand have sold out within an hour of going on sale.

Meghan’s much-touted jam, costing £10.80, and a collection of herbal teas, flower sprinkles and luxury honey were all snapped up by shoppers soon after the duchess’s As Ever brand, a joint venture with Netflix, began taking orders.

Some of the goods feature in her cooking and lifestyle Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which is seen as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes who signed a multimillion-pound deal with the streaming platform in 2020.

The show received a string of critical reviews when it was released on March 4 but became the 10th most-watched programme on the streaming platform and will return for a second series.

Meghan said in an email newsletter to followers: “As Ever started as a sign-off, but today I am thrilled to announce: it is a welcome.”

She told shoppers she hoped her brand “becomes both personal and joyful for you too”.

As Ever has generated headlines around the world and the duchess and actress Gwyneth Paltrow posted a social media video of themselves together to counter reports of a feud centred around Meghan’s brand and Paltrow’s wellness company Goop.

Fans of Meghan bought her raspberry spread in keepsake packaging for 14 US dollars (£10.80), and for those who missed out it will be available later without the circular box for nine dollars (£7).

The online shop of the King’s Highgrove home sells an organic raspberry-and-blackberry preserve for £6.95, while the Sandringham royal estate has a raspberry-and-gin preserve at £6.99.

As Ever was originally called American Riviera Orchard but the name was switched just weeks before the launch after the duchess faced trademarking setbacks.

Its herbal teas – lemon ginger, peppermint and hibiscus – sold for 12 dollars (£9.30) each, while the limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb cost 28 dollars (£21.60) and flower sprinkles 15 dollars (£11.60) which Meghan uses frequently and refers to in her Netflix series.

The last items to sell out were the crepe mix and shortbread cookie mix both priced at 14 dollars (£10.80).