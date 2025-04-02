Majority unaware of dangers of third rail – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly three out of five (59%) people do not know what the third rail is on train tracks, a new survey suggests.

Network Rail, which commissioned the poll of 2,000 UK adults, warned that coming into contact with it can have “catastrophic, life-changing impacts”.

The third rail is positioned alongside standard rails and carries 750 volts of electricity to provide power to trains.

Britain has the world’s largest third rail network.

The survey also suggested 38% of people believe electrocution from rail tracks will not cause serious injury.

Network Rail and British Transport Police are aiming to raise awareness of the dangers around the railway through a campaign named You vs Train.

This includes a series of films featuring first responders recreating the sights, sounds and impacts of dealing with life-threatening injuries caused by someone coming into contact with the third rail.

Nicole Lee, NHS burns network manager for London and the South East, is part of the campaign.

She said: “As a burns nurse, I’ve witnessed the severe consequences of third rail injuries.

“The high voltage can cause profound burns, leading to long-term physical and emotional suffering.

“It’s distressing to see individuals endure injuries that could have been easily prevented by staying off the tracks.

“These injuries not only affect the victims but also have a lasting impact on their families and friends.”

Network Rail recorded a 20% increase in trespass incidents after British Summer Time began in 2024.

Anthony Boyle, mobile operations manager at Network Rail, said: “Warmer weather and longer days shouldn’t lead to dangerous behaviour around the railway.

“Having witnessed the traumatic aftermath of railway accidents, I can tell you that the impact of these incidents is profound and lasting.

“It’s heartbreaking to see preventable injuries devastate lives.

“That is why, when someone is on the track, trains must be stopped or slowed and electricity turned off, causing delays and cancellations for thousands of passengers.”

BTP chief inspector Adam Swallow said: “Our officers attend thousands of trespass incidents every year and see first-hand the traumatic and preventable consequences of stepping on the tracks.

“As police officers you never forget the scenes you are faced with, or the shattering grief of people’s families as you turn up at their door to tell them their loved one has died.

“Every family is one too many and I would urge people to take notice of this campaign and stay off the tracks.”

Anyone who witnesses trespassing on the railway is urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 999 in an emergency.

– The survey was carried out by research company One Poll in February.