Network Rail infrastructure management ‘ineffective’, derailment inquiry told

The transfer of safety-related information between Network Rail and its contractors was “ineffective” prior to the derailment of a train in Aberdeenshire, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has been told.

The train crashed at Carmont near Stonehaven on August 12, 2020 after it hit debris washed on to the track by heavy rain, resulting in the deaths of train driver Brett McCullough, 45; conductor Donald Dinnie, 58; and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62.

The inquiry at Aberdeen Sheriff Court has heard the debris had washed on to the tracks from a drainage system that was not built according to the designer’s requirements.

Nick Bucknall, an inspector with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), told the inquiry on Tuesday the changes made to the drain during construction were not communicated by contractor Carillion to the designer Arup, or to Network Rail.

He said: “Network Rail’s processes that were intended to ensure a managed transfer of safety-related information from constructor to infrastructure manager were ineffective.

“Had this managed transfer taken place in accordance with Network Rail’s processes, it is possible that the divergence between the design intent and the asset that had been delivered would have been noted and remedial action taken.”

The drainage system at the Carmont crash site was built between 2011 and 2012, the inquiry was told.

Civil engineering company Carillion made several changes to the drainage system – including the omission of a soil particle filter that would have reduced the risk of a washout occurring – which were not communicated to the designer in final “as-built” drawings, the inquiry heard.

The FAI was previously told the rain that fell on the night of August 11-12 2020 was “exceptionally heavy” and caused “considerable damage” to the railway infrastructure in Scotland, with 51.5mm of rain falling at the accident site between 5.50am and 9am.

The incorrectly installed drainage system was unable to cope with the amount of water that fell in the area.

Since Network Rail’s asset managers were unaware of the changes made to the drainage system, no inspection regime was established for the parts of the drain that were changed – although the lower part of the drain was inspected in May 2020, the inquiry was told.

Mr Bucknall told the inquiry: “Unless informed verbally or through correspondence, Network Rail staff would not have been aware of changes made during construction, unless evidence was seen during a Network Rail site visit.

“Network Rail’s project team were probably unaware that the 2011/12 drain was significantly different from that intended by the designer and therefore did not take action.

“Had the team been aware of this, it is possible that the consequent risk would have been recognised and remedial actions taken.”

It is uncertain whether as-built drawings that would have communicated the changes to the designer and Network Rail were ever created, said Mr Bucknall, who based his evidence on the RAIB report published in March 2022.

“The preparation of as-built drawings would have been an opportunity to spot the inappropriate design modifications,” he added.

A criminal prosecution saw Network Rail fined £6.7 million in 2023 after it admitted health and safety failings over the crash.

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in January 2018.

A Network Rail spokesperson said on Monday the Government-owned company is “committed to supporting the work of the inquiry and continuing to deliver on the recommendations made by RAIB”.

They added: “We’ve made significant changes to how we manage the risk of severe weather since the accident and our work to make our network more resilient will continue.”