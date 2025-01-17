New AI-powered speed cameras are catching out hundreds of drivers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artificial intelligence powered traffic cameras have already caught 849 traffic offences, after Humberside Police piloted a two week trial last year.

The high-tech cameras, which can spot whether drivers are using their mobile phones at the wheel or failing to wear a seat belt, are set to be used again by the police force “sporadically throughout the year” following the trial.

Safer Roads Humber used the cameras on two separate weeks in March and June. The software flags potential offences which are then reviewed by a person with footage.

The 849 traffic offences were broken down into four categories, according to figures obtained by car sales firm Cinch through a Freedom of Information request.

There were 533 instances of drivers not wearing a seat belt and two of children under 14 not wearing seat belts in the front passenger seat.

301 of the offences involved drivers using their mobile phones and 13 motorists were observed not being in proper control of their vehicles.

Safer Roads Humber’s Ian Robertson said: “At Safer Roads Humber, we are always looking at ways to make our roads safer and prevent death and serious injuries.

“It is disappointing that so many road users chose to use their phones or not wear their seat belt in our area, putting themselves and others at risk.

“The use of new technology is important to change road user behaviour to reduce casualties as far as possible, whilst working alongside traditional methods.”

The cameras were on loan from National Highways for the trial as part of a national scheme across Greater Manchester Police, Thames Valley Police and West Mercia Police.

As part of the scheme, the technology is fitted to gantries to give an unobscured view of all lanes; it then captures footage of passing motorists which are processed by artificial intelligence to analyse whether they are using a handheld phone or driving without a seatbelt.

The images are then sent on to the police for consideration on what action needs to be taken, with drivers facing up to £500 for not wearing a seatbelt in addition to penalty points. Using your phone while driving can lead to a fine of up to £1,000 as well as six penalty points.

National Highways first launched a trial for the technology in 2021 when motorists spotted driving without seatbelts or on their phone by police using the technology were sent warning letters informing them of their dangerous behaviour.

Research shows that you are four times more likely to be in a car crash if you use your phone while driving and twice as likely to die in a crash without a seatbelt.