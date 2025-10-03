The new Archbishop of Canterbury could be a woman for the first time in history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Church of England is set to name its new Archbishop of Canterbury on Friday, with significant anticipation surrounding the possible appointment of the first woman to the role.

The top position has remained vacant for almost a year, following Justin Welby’s resignation over a safeguarding scandal.

A member of the General Synod has said that the failure to appoint a woman would represent a “missed opportunity”.

While no official shortlist of candidates was published, the Bishop of Chelmsford, the Rt Rev Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, is widely considered to be one of the favourites to take up the role. She fled Iran with her family as a teenager in the wake of the Iranian Revolution in 1980, and has previously discussed her own story and how she has “a sense of the real trauma that many asylum seekers have experienced”.

open image in gallery The Bishop of Chelmsford, Guli Francis-Dehqani, is among those tipped for the role ( PA )

Others tipped for the role include the Bishop of Gloucester, the Rt Rev Rachel Treweek, who made history in 2015 by becoming the first female diocesan bishop and the first female bishop in the House of Lords.

The Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, a former chief nursing officer for England, has also been mentioned as a possibility.

Men thought to be in the running include the Bishop of Bath and Wells, Michael Beasley. He is a former epidemiologist and was a member of the Church’s Covid-19 task force during the pandemic.

The Bishop of Sheffield, the Rt Rev Dr Pete Wilcox, who describes himself online as a “sports fan & Newcastle Utd nut”, has also been mentioned in reports.

Women were first ordained priests in the Church in 1994, while the first female bishop appointment followed 20 years later, in 2014.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s announcement, Professor Helen King, an elected lay member of the Church of England General Synod, otherwise known as the Church’s parliament, said she is hopeful that a female will be appointed.

open image in gallery The Bishop of Gloucester, Rachel Treweek, has also been reported as a possible candidate for the role ( PA )

She said: “It’s been 10 years since we’ve had women bishops, and that means we’ve got women who have the experience to be archbishop. So I think it would be a missed opportunity, but the Church of England is perfectly capable of missing opportunities.

“I wouldn’t be surprised [if it’s not a woman], but I hope very much it is.”

Andrew Graystone, a longtime advocate for survivors of Church abuse and victims of safeguarding failures, said it would be a “historic moment for the Church, and a huge opportunity” if a woman were appointed to the role.

He warned that whoever is chosen has a challenging road ahead of them.

He said: “The new archbishop will be faced with declining church attendance, bloated management structures, and clergy squabbling over what people do in the bedroom. But the biggest challenge for the new archbishop is to restore trust after a decade of abuse scandals.”

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby formally stood down in January over failures in handling an abuse scandal, having announced his intention to resign two months earlier, in November 2024.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell has taken on most of the responsibilities in the interim, and was one of the voting members of the body charged with choosing Mr Welby’s successor.

open image in gallery The King, pictured with former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, is technically head of the Church of England ( PA )

The Crown Nominations Commission, chaired by Lord Evans of Weardale, a former director general of MI5, had to agree to the new appointment by a two-thirds majority vote. Following agreement, the process involves a name being given to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and then passed to the monarch.

While the King is technically the head of the Church of England, the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop, and is considered the spiritual leader of the Church and of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

The next archbishop will not formally take on the role until a confirmation of election in January, while their enthronement service will come later, after they have paid homage to the King.